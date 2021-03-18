Guntur Municipal Corporation Mayor, corporators to be sworn in today

Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials made all necessary arrangements for swearing in ceremony of mayor and corporators to be held on Thursday.

Corporators Kavati Manohar Naidu and Padarthi Ramesh Gandhi are vying for the Mayor post. Each candidate is likely to get two-and half-year term. However, the Mayor for the first term will be decided by the party high command. Both leaders are trying their best to get the Mayor post for first term.

YSRCP corporators won in 44 wards. GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha and Guntur Urban SP R N Ammi Reddy reviewed the arrangements for swearing in ceremony of corporators and Mayor in the GMC Council Hall. R N Ammi Reddy reviewed security arrangements and parking places for VIPs participating in the swearing in programme. Only corporators, ex-officio members will be allowed into the Council Hall for swearing in ceremony.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha said that they have set up a digital screen for visitors at GMC vehicles parking place at the GMC office. She instructed the GMC staff must attend the duties after 2.30 pm, The visitors may park their vehicles in the Gandhi Park and watch swearing ceremony, she added.