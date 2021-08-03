Guntur Municipal Corporation nod to collect 0.13% tax on registration value of houses

Guntur : Guntur Municipal Corporation council special meeting held on Monday passed a resolution to hike 0.13 per cent property tax on the registration value of the buildings with effect from April 1, 2021.

Following directions of the state government, the GMC council passed the resolution amidst opposition from TDP.

While MLC KS Lakshmana Rao and TDP floor leader in the GMC Kovelamudi Ravindra opposed it, ruling YSRCP passed the resolution. The building owners in Guntur city would have to pay 0.13 percent property tax on the registration value of the residential houses. For buildings used for commercial purpose, it will collect 0.30 percent.

The building owners would have to pay more property tax. When the property tax burden will increase on the building owners, they will pass the burden onto the tenants. As a result, the house rents will increase in Guntur city.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu presided over the meeting.

Meanwhile, opposing the collection of property tax based on the registration value, TDP,CPI and CPM leaders on Monday protested at the GMC office. They demanded the government to withdraw the property tax hike which will impose heavy burden on the common and middleclass families. They raised slogans against the government. When they protested at GMC office, traffic was held on the both sides of the road.

Police swung into action and shifted TDP Guntur east in-charge Naser Ahmed,TDP leader Chittibabu, Telugu Yuvata leader Ravipati Sai Krishna, Telugu Yuvata leader Nagulmeeda,CPI city secretary Kota Malyadri, Jangala Chaitanya, CPM leader Rajanikanth to Lalapet Police Station. Later, they were released on bail.