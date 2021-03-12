Guntur Municipal Corporation polls: All contestants keep fingers crossed

Guntur: Fate of the candidates contested in the Guntur Municipal Corporation elections is sealed in the ballot boxes as the counting of votes will be held on Mach 14. The contestants are eagerly waiting for election results. Both YSRCP and its leaders are exuding confidence that they will come to power in the prestigious Guntur Municipal Corporation in the capital region.

The TDP leaders too express confidence and recall that the TDP came to power in the GMC twice. Dr Kolli Sarada, Chukka Yesuratnam were elected on the TDP tickets as Mayors.

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev was elected on TDP ticket to Parliament. Guntur west MLA MaddaliGiri was elected on TDP ticket to the State Legislative Assembly. He shifted his loyalty to the YSRCP later. The TDP declared Kovelamudi Nani as Mayor candidate.

YSRCP leaders pinned hopes on implementation of welfare schemes like house sites distribution and EBC Nestam. The leaders said that they will get funds from the government and develop the city.

The YSRCP announced Kavati Manohar Naidu as candidate for the Mayor post.

BJP-JSP alliance is also confident that if they will come to power in the GMC, they will get funds from central government and develop Guntur city and check corruption in the GMC.