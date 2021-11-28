Guntur: Nara Lokesh seeks compensation to damaged crops

Guntur: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh demanded the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to pay compensation of Rs 25,000 per a hectare for paddy, Rs 30,000 for sugarcane for cotton Rs.25,000 for cotton and Rs 15,000 for maize to the farmers whose crops were damaged in recent heavy rains and flash floods.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the TDP leader on Saturday urged steps to pay compensation and purchase of discoloured paddy immediately. He also sought compensation to tenant farmers also. Lokesh said that the farmers who cultivated horticulture crops suffered heavy losses due to crop damage caused by rains. He said it is the responsibility of the government to extend helping hand to the farmers.