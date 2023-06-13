Guntur: Need for research in agriculture stressed

Guntur: Former Director General of Indian Council of Agriculture Research Dr Trilochan Mohapatra said India is producing ethanol from sugarcane, which can be mixed up to 20 per cent in petrol.

He addressed 59th foundation day celebrations Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University at Lam Farm here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Trilochan Mohapatra felt that the agriculture sector is an energy source and stressed the need to reduce the deficiency of nutritious food. He underlined the necessity to do research in agriculture.

Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Prof A Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said there is a need to use drones in agriculture sector to overcome shortage of agriculture workers and added that drones will be supplied through the RBKs. He listed the achievements of the university.

ICAR Director (Oil Palm Research) RK Marthur said that there is a need to do research in agriculture to make agriculture viable.

Later, they presented awards to 11 best farmers, eight agriculture scientists and two employees working in the sugar industry.

University Registrar Dr G Rama Rao, university professors and officials were present on the occasion.