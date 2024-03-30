Guntur: NTR remembered on TDP formation day

Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur West Assembly constituency Galla Madhavi hoisted the TDP flag at a programme held at the TDP Guntur district office on Friday on the occasion of party’s 42 formation day. She paid floral tributes to NT Rama Rao and recalled the welfare schemes implemented by the NTR for the poor.

TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said NTR brought name and fame to the Telugus and remembered that he started construction of the houses for the poor, distribution of Rs 2-kg rice scheme, and other welfare schemes.

TDP Guntur district president Tenali Sravan Kumar said NTR had introduced loan waiver scheme for the farmers. TDP candidate for Guntur East Assembly constituency Naseer Ahmed remembered that TDP government started several welfare schemes for the welfare of poor.

TDP candidate for Prathipadu Assembly constituency B Ramajanjaneyulu expressed confidence that the TDP will come back to power in the state.

TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakara Rao and party Mahila wing district president A Jayalakshmi were present.