Guntur: Police officials told to ensure peaceful polling

Guntur: Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez on Wednesday visited the polling booths to be set up at Pedakakani in the backdrop of elections to Pedakakani grama panchayat to be held on November 14.

He inspected polling booths along with the circle inspector and gave suggestions to the police officials. He told officials to set up queue lines at polling booths and take all the precautionary steps to check untoward incidents.

He directed the police officials to step up vigilance on the movements of anti-social elements.

He instructed the officials not to allow those who consume liquor into polling booth. K Arif Hafeez was accompanied by special branch circle inspector Bala Subrahmanayam and other police officials.