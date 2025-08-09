Guntur: Power supply disruption today

Guntur: Due to feeder maintenance works on Saturday in D3 Section in Guntur city, power supply will be interrupted in some areas from 8 am to 1 pm.

According to deputy executive engineer, Guntur Town-1, Sk Mustaq Ahmed, power supply will be disrupted in Kothapeta, Sivalayam Road, Ramireddy Thota, Guntur Vari Thota, Pothuri Vari Thota, Anandapeta, Railpeta, Ganeswara Rao Peta, Sangadi Gunta, Budampadu Ponnur Road, Saibaba Colony, Bypass Road, Chandrababu Naidu Colony, Lanchester Road, Hussain Nagar and Raouf Colony.