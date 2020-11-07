Guntur : Prattipati Pulla Rao, Vemuri Anand Surya appointed TDP vice-presidents
Guntur : Former minister Prattipati Pulla Rao,former chairman of AP Brahmins Welfare Corporation Limited Vemuri Anand Surya have been appointed as TDP state vice-presidents. TDP leadership issued orders to this effect.
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu appointed them as party state vice-presidentsin recognition of their services to the party.
Speaking to 'The Hans India', Vemuri Anand Surya said that TDP has given recognition to the Brahmins and appointed him as vice-president.
He thanked Naidu,national general secretary Nara Lokesh and TDP state president K Atchannaidu for appointing him. He said he will strive for strengthening the party.
