Guntur : Prattipati Pulla Rao, Vemuri Anand Surya appointed TDP vice-presidents

Guntur : Former minister Prattipati Pulla Rao,former chairman of AP Brahmins Welfare Corporation Limited Vemuri Anand Surya have been appointed as TDP state vice-presidents. TDP leadership issued orders to this effect.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu appointed them as party state vice-presidentsin recognition of their services to the party.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', Vemuri Anand Surya said that TDP has given recognition to the Brahmins and appointed him as vice-president.

He thanked Naidu,national general secretary Nara Lokesh and TDP state president K Atchannaidu for appointing him. He said he will strive for strengthening the party.