Guntur: Preparatory meet for ward secretaries exam held

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha directed the officials to make arrangements to conduct ward secretaries selection test without any deficiencies.

She conducted a meeting with the officials at GMC Council Hall in Guntur city on Wednesday and explained procedure to be followed for conducting the test and instructed the officials to set up isolation room in every examination centre and improve sanitation at the examination centres one day before conducting the examination.

She instructed the officials to entrust responsibility of conducting the examination at one center to environment secretary. She said the special officials should check facilities at the examination centres including toilets, drinking water facility, disposable glasses, a room to keep cell phones of the candidates.

She directed the ANMs, ASHA workers to conduct thermal scanning and allow the candidates into the examination centres. She suggested the officials to see that women police and volunteers should be within the reach of examination centres and directed to set up help desks to provide details of examination centres and address of the examination centres.

GMC additional commissioner K Bhagya Lakshmi, deputy commissioner D Srinivasa Rao, city planner Sunita were among those participated.