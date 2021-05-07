Guntur: Priority to second dose in administring Covaxin

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav directed the Medical and Health department officials to administer Covaxin second dose to those above 45 years of age and who have taken the first dose.

The Collector visited the Covid vaccination centre at NGOs Kalyana Mandapam in Guntur city on Thursday. Speaking on this occasion, he said that there are 3,20,000 people of above 45years who were administered the first dose. He directed the officials to administer second dose on priority. He directed the officials to speed up registration process. He directed officials to take steps to maintain social distance at the vaccination centre. Distinct Immunisation officer Dr M Chandrasekhar was also present.