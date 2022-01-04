Guntur: Purchase paddy at MSP, Minister orders officials

Guntur: District in-charge Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju warned that he will not tolerate if officials show negligence in purchasing paddy at minimum support price (MSP).

Addressing a review meeting held here on Monday, he directed the officials to conduct a meeting with rice millers and to take steps to purchase paddy at MSP. He assured that seeds will be provided on subsidy to chilli farmers, who incurred loss due to pest attack.

After the Central committee submits its report on crop loss due to pest attack, the in-charge Minister said that he will request Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take steps to pay compensation to the farmers. He directed the district administration to speed up construction of houses at Jagananna Housing Colonies. The officials were directed to provide infrastructure at TIDCO houses and allot them to the beneficiaries. He also instructed the officials to take steps to check spread of Covid-19.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said after the Central government committee submits its report on chilli crop damage, she will request the CM to pay compensation to the farmers.

District Collector Vivek Yadav, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, KS Lakshamana Rao, Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao, MLAs Vidadala Rajini, Namburu Sankara Rao, Kilari Rosaiah, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao were present.