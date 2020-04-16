Rayapati Sambasiva Rao urges CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to develop hatred toward a community

Guntur: Former MP and TDP leader Rayapati Samabaisva Rao has suggested to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that it is not good to develop hatred towards the Kamma community.



In a statement released on Thursday, he said that he has no personal enmity with the Chief Minister. He recalled that the late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy was a good friend of him.

He denied that he had ever targeted the Chief Minister. He never said that the Chief Minister would find it difficult if the Kamma community targeted him, he added. Sambasiva Rao further said that his family is against faction politics. He regretted that he was getting malicious calls since Wednesday night and absurd comments were being made against him on social media.