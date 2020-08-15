Guntur: Render better services to people, cops told

Guntur: Director General of Police Damodar Gautam Sawang underlined the need for providing better services to people. He said the police should strive to reach out to people to meet their expectations.



He addressed a meeting held in connection with the two-day training session on 'Transformational policing – putting the people first' held under the aegis of Guntur rural police district at DPO in Guntur city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon the police not to behave rudely with the people. He said he would invite critics to take their opinion in the next meeting and directed to focus on vulnerable sections to take steps to ensure their safety and security. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told the same to him. He said change started in the police department and they were rendering services to the people with a commitment since the outbreak of Covid-19.

He recalled that the police department has already started Spandana to solve grievances. He called upon the police staff to use technology to render better services to the people.

Later, addressing the media, he said police and other committees were investigating into the fire accident at the Covid hospital at Swarna Palace hotel in Vijayawada which claimed 10 lives.

Replying to a question, he said that he had visited Vizag to study safety of the city and to analyse the traffic situation for traffic management. The DGP said political parties were criticising the police department for everything and it was not correct. Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni and urban SP R N Ammi Reddy were also present.