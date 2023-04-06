Guntur: Renovated swimming pool inaugurated

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said swimming is the best exercise and good for health. He along with MLC Lella Appi Reddy inaugurated the renovated swimming pool, at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, at Syamala Nagar here on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Mayor said taking summer into consideration, the Guntur Municipal Corporation renovated the swimming pool for the convenience of the swimmers and provided necessary facilities at the swimming pool. He urged the swimmers to use the facility provided to encourage them. The GMC has taken up repairs to the water filters and swimming pool and greenery was developed at the surroundings of the swimming pool, he added.

Deputy Mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu, corporators Edara Vara Prasada Rao, Nimma Venkata Ramana, Telakutla Hanumayamma and Yogeswara Rao were

present.