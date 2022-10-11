Guntur: Restaurant in old railway coach

Guntur: For the first time in the history of South Central Railway (SCR) in Andhra Pradesh, in an attempt to provide novel experience to the rail users, the SCR has conceptualised an innovative idea by starting a Coach Restaurant on the east side of Guntur railway station in the circulating area.

The Guntur Division authorities have modified one sleeper coach on rails and set up at circulating area of the station with full AC provision and modified interiors to suit the dining requirements.

The rail commuters and general public will have a unique and pleasant dining experience at this restaurant. The passengers will get premium dining experience in this multi-cuisine with hygiene and quality food available at local tariff rates. These services shall be offered round the clock for the convenience of travelling public.

Speaking on the occasion, DRM R Mohanraja said that this innovative idea had been conceptualised by Guntur Division to provide premium experience to rail commuters by utilising the aged unserviceable coach which is redesigned to the needs of Coach Restaurant by granting license to the entrepreneurs. This restaurant not only provides hygienic and quality food to rail commuters 24x7 but also generates revenue to the Railways.

V Anjaneyulu, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and his team were present on the occasion.