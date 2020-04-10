Guntur: Restrictions on movement of people in containment zones imposed

Guntur: Principal Secretary and COVID-19 Special Officer for Guntur district B Rajasekhar on Thursday directed the officials to completely restrict the movement of people in the containment zones. He visited Anandpeta, Kummaribazaar where COVID-19 cases were reported in the city along with District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, Additional DG Ujala Tripati, South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IGP J Prabhakara Rao, Guntur Urban SP P H D Rama Krishna and reviewed steps taken by the district administration.



He instructed the officials to take steps to completely restrict the movement of people in the containment zones. Urging the people to stay in their houses, he said, "If the people extend cooperation for the lockdown and stay at home, restrictions will be relaxed. If they fail to cooperate, lockdown may be extended." He interacted with the locals and inquired whether they are getting essential commodities and vegetables at their doorsteps or not.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha accompanied them.