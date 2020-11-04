Guntur: Rythu Bazaars to sell onions at Rs 40 per kg

Guntur: Special Commissioner of Agriculture Marketing PS Pradyumna informed that onions will besupplied to consumers at Rs 40 per kg at Rythu Bazaars in the State in the backdrop of increase of onion price in the open market.

In a statement,he informed that they procured 500 metric tonnes of onions from National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited(Nafed) to sell at RythuBazaars in the state.

He further said that during the second phase,they will get another 500 tonnes for the convenience of consumers.

They will sell two kgs of onions to each consumer at RythuBazaars from November 6.

He urged the consumers to avail the opportunity provided by the agriculture market department.