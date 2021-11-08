Guntur: Saiva Kshetras reverberate with Om Namah Sivaya

Guntur: Devotees thronged Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda, Amaralingeswara Swamy temple at Amaravati and Bramaramba Sameta Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Pedakakani on the occasion of first Monday of Karthika Masam and performed special pujas and Abhishekams seeking blessings of Lord Siva.

Devotees took a holy dip in Krishna river and performed special puja and Abhishekam to Lord Amaralingeswara Swamy at Amaravati since early morning. Ekadasa Rudrabhishekams and Laksha Bilwarchanas were performed.

Devastanam authorities made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees. They set up special queue lines. Temple premises were decorated colourfully and women lit Karthikadeepams.

Similarly, special pujas were performed to Lord Trikoteswara Swamy at the hill shrine Kotappakonda. A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed special pujas on this occasion seeking blessings of the lord to fulfil their wishes. Devotees performed Abhishekams and special pujas to Lord Siva.Thousands of devotees visited the temple and performed special pujas.

MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu and MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy were among those who visited the hill shrine Kotappakonda and performed special pujas. The temple authorities welcomed them and offered Teerdham and Prasadam.

The temple authorities made elaborate arrangements at the temple.

Devotees thronged Bramaramba Sameta Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Pedakakani and performed special pujas including Ekadasa Rudrabhishekams and Laksha Bilwarchana and performed Abhishekams since early morning.

Earlier, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy enquired about Kotappakonda development works and expressed ire on the officials for not starting some of the development works. They reviewed construction of culverts on the way to Kotappakonda. They instructed the officials to supply sufficient sand for the construction of culverts and directed to complete the works by Kotappakonda Tirunallu to be held soon. They instructed the officials to complete the road widening works and central lighting works at the earliest.

Kotappakonda Sarpanch Nagireddy, temple executive officer Ramakoti Reddy were present.

