Guntur: Saiva Kshetras reverberate with ‘Om Namah Sivaya’

Guntur: A large number of devotees visited Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the hillock of Kotappakonda, Sri Amareswara Swamy temple at Amaravati and Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Pedakakani, Lord Siva temple at Satrasala, Daida and other Sivalayams on the occasion of auspicious Karthika Pournami and Somavaram.

Saiva Kshetras were colourfully decorated. All the Saiva Kshetras reverberated with Om Namah Sivaya. Devotees from Guntur and Palnadu districts went to Arunachalam and Srisailam.

Devotees took a holy dip in River Krishna in Amaravati on Monday and special pujas and Abhishekams were performed to Lord Amareswara Swamy. They performed pujas like Bilvarchana. Special pujas which started in the wee hours of Monday continued till the night. Devasthanam authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the devotees.

They set up pandals on the temple premises. Special queue lines, barricades and special counters were set up to sell the prasadam. However, devotees stressed the need for ensuring better sanitation. The temple officials did not take any steps to improve the sanitation and remove the waste from the temple premises, the devotees said.

Similarly, special pujas and Abhishekams were performed to Sri Trikoteswara Swamy on the hillock of Kotappakonda. Devotees’ rush which started in the early morning continued till the evening at the temple.

The devotees performed Abhishekams and special pujas to Sri Trikoteswara Swamy at Kotappakonda. Women performed pujas and lit the traditional lamps. Some of the women distributed turmeric, kumkum and fruits. Devotees took a holy bath in River Krishna at Satrasala and performed pujas to Lord Siva seeking blessings of the Lord to fulfill their wishes. Similarly, special pujas and Abhishekams were performed to Lord Siva at all Sivalayams.