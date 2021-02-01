Guntur: SEC's denied vote in his native place

Guntur: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar went to his native place in Duggirala in Guntur district on Sunday. Revenue officials gave a flower bouquet and welcomed him.

He interacted with locals and enquired about situation in Duggirala. The police and revenue officials explained steps taken for conducting the elections.

Meanwhile, he had applied for vote in Duggirala, but the officials rejected the plea. They rejected the request stating that he was not residing in Duggirala. Later, Ramesh Kumar had approached higher officials in this regard.

Now, his appeal for vote is pending with the district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar. Speaking to 'The Hans India', Dinesh Kumar said, "At present, we are conducting enquiry on it. We will take a decision as per Election Commission rules".