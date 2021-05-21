Guntur: Setting up of mandal-level Covid control rooms ordered

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav directed has directed officials to set up Covid-19 control rooms at mandal-level in the backdrop of spread of infection cases in the rural areas of the district.

He conducted a videoconference with sub-collectors, revenue divisional officers, municipal commissioners, MPDOs and tahsildars from Collectorate on Thursday. He said that surveillance, testing, Covid-19 patients' admission in the hospitals, triage, micro containment zones supervision should be done from the mandal control room and stressed on the need to create awareness on 104 call centres.

He directed the officials to set up Kattadi committees under the aegis of sarpanches in the villages and conduct training classes to the sarpanches over zoom conference to check spread of Covid-19.

He appealed to the corona suspects to stay in home isolation and not to come out of their homes. He instructed officials to set up home isolation rooms at village level for those who have no facility in the house for home isolation.

He instructed for setting up a vehicle at mandal control room to shift the Covid-19 positive patients to the hospital and directed officials to identify persons with Covid-19 symptoms and admit them in the Covid Care Centre or hospital for speedy recovery.

The Collector directed the officials to identify the children whose parents died due to Covid-19 for extending financial assistance.

Joint Sollector AS Dinesh Kumar directed the tahsildars to send details of those who died due to Covid-19 within two days to sanction funeral expenses of Rs15,000.