Guntur: Solve Spandana petitions within stipulated time, officials told

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav directed the officials to solve the petitions received at Spandana programme within the stipulated time.

He received petitions in Dial Your Collector and Spandana programmes at the Collectorate here on Monday. Addressing the meeting, he directed the officials to conduct meeting with the nodal officers every 15 days and see that petitions received in Spandana programme are solved within the stipulated time.

Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar warned that if officials fail to solve the petitions received in Spandana programme within the stipulated time, he will take action against them. He directed the officials to monitor every employee working in the ward secretariat take biometric thumb impression regularly.