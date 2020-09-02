Guntur: SP RN Ammi Reddy inaugurates solar traffic signals at eight places

Guntur: Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated solar traffic blinking light points set up at eight places on NH-216 connecting Guntur and Vijayawada.

He inaugurated solar traffic signals set up at Kanaka Durga Varadhi Police Out-Post area, Kunchanapalli, Buckingham Canal flyover, Kolanukonda Railway Flyover, Police Head Quarters turning, Tadepalli Old tollgate area and Undavalli area to control speed driving to reduce road accidents.

The lights will recharge with solar lighting and work 48 hours. Everyday thousands of vehicles will pass on NH-216. Due to accidents some people die. Guntur urban L&O additional SP K EswaraRao, urban DCRB P Srinivasa Rao were among those participated.