Guntur: Special drive to check child labour launched

Guntur: As part of eradication of child labour programme, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Guntur secretary G Chandramouleswari conducted a legal literacy programme at Pedda Market Centre here on Tuesday.

Following the orders of State Legal Services Authority, Amaravati, DLSA Guntur, district child protection unit, labour department and department of factories launched a special drive to check child labour.

Speaking on this occasion, Chandramouleswari stressed on the need to check child labour and strict implementation of Child Labour Acts to eradicate child labour. She said engaging children aged below 14 years in work is a crime.

During the special drive, the officials found five girl children engaged in work. Out of the five children, they admitted three girl children in shelter home and two girls in Balika Sadan.