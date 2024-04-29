JP Nadda to campaign in Telangana today, to address at Kothagudem and Mahbubabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to make the upcoming general election campaign in Telangana, with top leaders planning large-scale campaigns in the state. Candidates are busy preparing for the campaign, while the party's top leaders are ready to hit the campaign trail in their own unique styles.

Leading the charge will be JP Nadda, who is set to kick off the campaign in Telangana today. Nadda will be participating in public meetings in Kothagudem at 11 am, Mahbubabad at 12:30 pm, and a roadshow will be held in Nizampet at 5 pm. Following Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are also scheduled to campaign in Telangana, with the party aiming for Mission 400 Plus in the state.

The BJP's campaign in Telangana is set to be a high-octane affair, with the party pulling out all the stops to secure a strong electoral showing. The presence of top leaders like Nadda, Modi, and Shah is sure to add excitement and energy to the campaign, as the party vies for a strong performance in the upcoming general election.