Guntur: State, Central governments urged to pay `10,000 to each poor family

Guntur: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna on Friday observed fast demanding that the State and Central governments announce Rs 10,000 package to the poor families who lost livelihood due to lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus.

He appealed to the Centre to allot 1.5 crore tonnes of food grains to the State free of cost to distribute to the poor families and migrant workers. He launched his fast at Mallaiahlingam Bhavan in Guntur city at 9 am on Friday and concluded it at 5 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna urged the government to conduct Covid-19 tests free of cost and give medicines. He requested the Centre to make arrangements to send migrant workers to their native places immediately. He also suggested to run special trains in case of need.

He demanded that the State government take steps to purchase pulses, maize, jowar and red gram in villages and ensure MSP to farmers. He urged the government to continue the State capital in Amaravati and take steps to pay full amount to AgriGold depositors and seize the company properties.

CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao and Guntur district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar were among those who took part in the fast.