Guntur: Stop illegal killing of animals, officials told

Guntur: While the second major festival of Muslims Bakrid only few days away, Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar created the opportunity for the official harassment of the people who are buying animals to sacrifice the auspicious day. Addressing a meeting on Friday, the Joint Collector directed officials to take steps to stop unauthorised killing of animals on the occasion of Bakrid.

He conducted a meeting with Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Society at the Collectorate here on Friday. He directed the officials to step up vigilance and inspect the areas where animals would be killed against the rules.

He said that there is need to set up temporary slaughter houses on the occasion of Bakrid and appoint veterinary doctors to examine the animals to be slaughtered at the slaughter house.

Showing his ignorance about the festival, he urged the Muslim religious leaders to conduct campaign to stop killing of animals violating the norms and sought their cooperation for celebrating the Bakrid peacefully.

Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez said that they have set up check-posts in the district to check illegal transportation of animals on the occasion of Bakrid. He urged the people to inform Dial 100 immediately, if they have information about places where unauthorised killing of animals is going on.

Minority welfare officer Mastan Sharif, District Review Officer Kondaiah were among those present.