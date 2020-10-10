Guntur: Strict implementation of SC, ST Act sought

Guntur: Principal secretary of social welfare department Muddada Ravichandra, deputy director of prosecutions Rajendra Prasad and director of AP Women's Commission Ravuri Suez and leaders of various women's associations in a Zoom conference here on Friday opined that the SC and ST Act should be strictly implemented and the victims should be compensated and rehabilitated as early as possible.

Ravichandra admitted that there has been negligence in the system which is resulting in delay in payment of compensation, rehabilitation of the victims. He said that the social welfare department had prepared some GOs to overcome this problem and they would be issued soon for the proper implementation of the enactment.

The GOs were formulated in such a way, even the officials would also be penalized under Section 4, if they violate the rules, he said. The principal secretary said that compensation was pending in over 900 cases since 2010. He complimented the Dalit Sthree Sakthi for its relentless fight against injustice.

Deputy director of prosecutions Rajendra Prasad underlined the role of government pleaders in administration of justice to the victims. He said that the SC and ST Act is a perfect enactment but the role of voluntary service associations is also important in its implementation. The public prosecutors should be more careful while handling such cases, he said.

Earlier, national convener of Dalit Sthree Sakthi Geddam Jhansi expressed concern over the inordinate delay in administering justice to the victims in the atrocity cases. She said that the cases were fizzling out in the courts due to the poor public prosecution. There has been pressure on the victims to compromise with the perpetrators which is sad, she said.

State coordinator Hemalata, leaders of various associations also participated in the virtual conference.