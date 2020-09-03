Guntur: Students stage dharna for postponement of NEET, JEE

Guntur: Demanding postponement of NEET, PG, Degree, JEE examinations, AISF leaders on Wednesday protested at collectorate in Guntur city, in response to call given by AISF state committee. They raised slogans against the Central and state governments.



Speaking on this occasion, the students union leader Mahamkali Subba Rao criticized that while Covid-19 cases were on rise, the central government was least bothered about it and conducting the NEET, JEE examinations. He demanded that the Centre postpone the examinations immediately for the safety of students. He expressed doubt that if the examinations are conducted, there is possibility of students getting infected with the disease. He warned that if the government did not respond, they will intensify their agitation.

AISF Guntur city general secretary Bandela Nasarji, leaders Siva, Sasi were among those participated.