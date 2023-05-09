Guntur: Summer training camp inaugurated

Guntur : MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said that education is a weapon to improve knowledge and to check inequalities and urged the students to improve their knowledge and skills. Along with State Libraries chairman Mandapati Seshagiri Rao and Guntur district Libraries chairman Battula Devanand, he inaugurated summer training camp at the district library at Arundalpet here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the MLC said knowledge is a valuable asset. He appreciated the library officials for conducting the summer coaching camp for students to improve their knowledge.

State Libraries chairman Mandapati Seshagiri Rao urged the students to read books to improve their knowledge useful for all competitive exams. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to the development of libraries and improved facilities in libraries and internet facility was provided. He urged the students to visit the libraries and read books to improve their knowledge.