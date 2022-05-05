Guntur: Supply water through tankers to remote villages, officials told

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies and Palnadu district in-charge Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao directed the officials to take steps to supply drinking water through tankers to the remote villages to solve drinking water problem in summer.

He addressed the first district review committee meeting held at Spandana meeting hall at the Collectorate in Narasaraopet on Wednesday.

The Minister said that he will extend his cooperation for the development of Palnadu district along with Ministers Ambati Rambabu and Vidadala Rajini. He further said that in case of need, he will take the problems to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and take measures to solve them.

He said it is the responsibility of the Rural Water Supply (RWS) Department to supply sufficient drinking water to people in rural areas. He instructed the agriculture department officials to take steps to supply quality seeds to the farmers during the kharif.

Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that she will take steps to develop area hospital in Palnadu as a district hospital.

Later, they released posters relating to the Job Mela to be held in ANU on May 7. Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu, Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar, Joint Collector Syam Prasad Reddy, MLCs Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, KS Lakshmana Rao, MLAs Bolla Brahmana Naidu, Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Namburi Sankara Rao and Kasu Mahesh Reddy were present.