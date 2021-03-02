Guntur : Take steps for free and fair municipal polls, SP tells officials

Guntur : Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni directed the police officials to take steps to conduct municipal elections peacefully.

He conducted a review meeting with the officials at DPO here on Monday. He directed the officials to identify problematic and sensitive areas and make necessary security arrangements to check untoward incidents. He instructed the police officials to conduct flag marches and conduct election in free and fair manner.

He directed them to make arrangements to conduct polling impartially. He instructed them to conduct meetings with the people to know their problems and try to solve their them.

He ordered them to conduct counselling to the rowdy-sheeters and book bind over cases against them. He directed the police officials to book cases against those who offer money and liquor to influence the voters and violate the election code of conduct.

He instructed the police officials to step up vigilance in the towns where municipal elections will be held. DSP, CI and other police officials were present.