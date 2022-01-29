Guntur: Take stern action against troublemakers

Guntur: Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez directed the sector in-charge officers to take stern action against anyone, who try to create law and order problem in their sectors. He conducted a zoom conference with sector officers and reviewed their performance from the DPO in Guntur city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that to render better services to the people, he had set up sectors and the SI as the in-charge of the sector. He directed the sector in-charge officers to take steps to provide security to temples, masjids and churches.

Arif Hafeez instructed the sector officers to step up security at the hospitals, residences of police leaders, at schools and colleges and at the residences of VVIPs and made it clear that is responsibility of the sector in-charge officers to maintain law and order in their jurisdiction.

The SP directed to step up vigilance in the interior areas and where people's density is low and suggested the sector SIs to mingle with people to know their problems and try to solve them. Guntur Urban Additional SP D Gangadharam, DCRB DSP Srinivasa Rao were among those participated in the zoom conference.