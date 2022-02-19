Guntur: TDP leader Kodela Sivaram held ahead of padayatra

TDP leader Kodela Sivaram was detained by the police ahead of the call given for holding a padayatra from Rajupalem to Deverampadu demanding the government to take up the road expansion works between Perecherla and Kondamodu.

Earlier in the day, the police were deployed at NTR Bhavan and Kodela Sivaram's residence who went to NTR Bhavan to begin the padayatra. He unfurled the party flag and offered tributes to TDP founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's statue.

The police who were at the NTR Bhavan prevented him from holding padayatra. However, he escaped from the office and went to Taluka centre where he staged a sit-in protest. A clash broke out between TDP leaders and the policemen when the latter tried to arrest Kodela Sivaram.

Commotion prevailed when the TDP leaders refused to make a way to the police to arrest Kodela. However, the police barged into the crowd and arrested Sivaram along with other TDP leaders.

Rajupalem mandal TDP president Anchula Narasimha Rao was also arrested by the police who also prevented the party activists from making lunch arrangements for the protestors nar Devarampadu hillock.