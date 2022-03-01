Guntur: TDP leaders pay tributes to Yadlapati

Guntur: Former Minister and TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad paid tributes to Yadlapati Venakata Rao in Hyderabad on Monday and conveyed his condolences to his family members. He recalled the efforts of the senior leader for the development of Guntur district. He remembered that Yadlapati had given priority to solve the problems of farmers and set up Sangam Dairy and did hard work for the development of the district.

TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu expressed grief over the death of former Minister and former MP Yadlapati Venkata Rao. He remembered that he had set up Sangam Dairy to get better price for milk producers and played key role in the district development. He conveyed his condolence to his family members.

In a statement, former MLA and Sangam Dairy chairman Dhulipala Narendra expressed shock over death of former minister, former ZP chairman and former MLA Yadlapati Venakata Rao. He said that the people of Guntur district will never forget him. He paid tributes to the portrait of Yadlapati Venkat Rao.

Former MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao paid tributes to Yadlapati Venkata Rao in Hyderabad. He conveyed his condolences to his family members. He recalled his association with Yadlpati Venkata Rao.