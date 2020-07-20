Guntur: TDP senior leader Popuri Krishna Rao dies of Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh is rapidly increasing day by day across the state. It has become major concern that 5,000 cases were registered on Sunday alone and the death toll has also been rising for the past five days. This deadly virus is not just taking the toll on the common people, it is also affecting many politicians, officials and front line warriors. Recently, a senior TDP leader was killed in the Guntur district.

Sangam Dairy Director Popuri Krishna Rao died due to coronavirus. He has been undergoing treatment at the NRI hospital for the past few days after being found positive for coronavirus. He passed away on Monday morning after health condition deteriorated. Krishna Rao was from Bhatlur in Sattenapalli constituency. He served as Telugu Desam Party president in Sattenapalli constituency. Several TDP leaders mourned his death.

Andhra Pradesh state has registered as many as 5401 new covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the total tally to 49,650 along with 56 new deaths with ten in East Godavari, eight in Srikakulam, seven each in Kurnool, Krishna and Visakhapatnam, four in Prakasam, three each in Anantapur, Kadapa, Vizianagaram, two each in Guntur and Krishna.