Guntur: Ten injured in road mishap

Guntur: As many as 10 agriculture workers were injured when a auto in which they were travelling collided with a tractor at Palaparti cold storage in Pedanandipadu mandal of Prathipadu Assembly constituency on Tuesday. The injured have been shifted to the local government hospital.
According to the police, the agriculture workers were going for farming. When they reached Palaparthi cold storage unit, a speeding tractor collided with the auto. The victims hail from Appapuram village of Kakamanu mandal. Police registered the case and took up investigation.
