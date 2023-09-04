Live
Guntur: Unity among workers will defeat fascism, says Haragopal
Human Rights activist Prof G Haragopal stressed on the unity among the workers to defeat fascism. He addressed a meeting held on the occasion of freedom fighter, CPI leader MVN Kapardhi birth centenary celebrations held at Mallaiahlingam Bhavan here on Sunday.
Haragopal recalled how Kapardhi fought to protect the rights of the workers and improve their standard of living. He urged the trade union leaders to draw inspiration from him. He explained the need to fight to protect the rights of the workers and added that Kapardhi dreamed of establishing caste, religion-free society.
Prof Anji Rededy of ANU said that democracy is facing a threat in so many countries in the world. He said it is the responsibility of everyone to protect democracy. He urged the trade union leaders to try to make dreams of Kapardhi a reality. AITUC State general secretary Obulesu said following the footsteps of Karpardhi is a real tribute to him.
AITUC State president Ravulapalli Ravindranath, its State general secretary Ravindranath and others were present.