Guntur: Untimely rains hit paddy, chilli crops

Guntur: Paddy and chilli crops were badly affected due to the untimely rains in Guntur district for the last two days. Harvested paddy and red chilli crops were soaked in rainwater in agriculture fields.

Harvested paddy in the agriculture fields in Tenali revenue division was drenched. Similarly, harvested red chilli crop dried up in the chilli gardens soaked in the rainwater.

In Bapatla mandal, paddy, ready to harvest, was inundated, while paddy heaps submerged in rainwater and paddy stocks damaged.

Farmers were worried that paddy and chilli stocks will get discoloured for which the traders will offer lower price for damaged and discoloured yield.

Chilli farmers covered red chilli stock in the fields with plastic covers to avoid crop damage. At the same time, they were striving to drain rainwater from paddy fields to save the crop and to reduce the damage.

The farmers were worried if the rains continue, crop damage will be more and they will incur more loss.

T Sivaiah, a chilli farmer said, "Heavy rains, cyclones and pest attack have already damaged chilli crop. I have cultivated chilli in two acres near Dachepalli and invested more than Rs two lakh. Due to crop damage, I have suffered heavy loss. I will not get back at least my investment."

Agriculture department Joint Director M Vijaya Bharati said that paddy fields were inundated in rainwater in Bapatla mandal.

"If the rainwater recedes, there will be no loss. If rain continues, paddy, ready to harvest, is likely to damage. As soon as the rain started, chilli farmers covered the dried-up chilli stocks with plastic cover to save the crop," the JD added.