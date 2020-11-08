Guntur: Venkaiah Naidu recalls services rendered by Acharya N G Ranga to ryots

Guntur: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday recalled the services rendered by Acharya N G Ranga to the farming community.

He addressed a meeting through video conference from New Delhi on the occasion of the 120th birth anniversary of Father of Indian Kisan Movement, Acharya N G Ranga at Sajja function hall in Ponnuru on Saturday.

Venkaiah said Acharya Ranga throughout his life tried to solve problems of farmers and fought against any injustice done to the farmers.

Ponnur MLA Kilari Rosaiah said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is following the footsteps of Acharya N G Ranga and implementing the welfare schemes for the benefit of farmers.

He pointed out that the YSRCP government was giving free power to the electrical pumpsets and set up Price Stabilisation Fund.

The government also introduced Rythu Bharosa Centres for the benefit of farmers.

He urged the farmers to avail welfare schemes introduced by the government. Earlier, he garlanded to the statue of Acharya N G Ranga and paid tributes to him.

Dr Anchala Srinivasan, Dr Cherakumalli Srinivasa Rao and G.R.Chintala were among those who participated in the meeting.