Guntur: Women corporators felicitated

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu felicitated ZP Chairperson Henry Christina, Deputy Mayor Sk Sajeela and women corporators at a programme held at GMC office here on Wednesday, on the occasion of International Women's Day. He conveyed greetings to them.

Speaking on this occasion, Manohar Naidu explained various steps taken by the government for the welfare of women and recalled the government has been crediting financial assistance under Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena to mothers' accounts besides implementing several welfare schemes for them. He said if encouraged, women will compete with men in all fields.