Guntur: YSRCP distributes tricycles ahead of Jagan's birthday

Highlights

Guntur: YSRCP Guntur West Assembly constituency in-charge Chandragiri Yesuratnam on Thursday distributed tri-cycles to the physically handicapped at a programme held at YSRCP office at Arundapalpet on the occasion of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday on December 21.

This programme was conducted under the aegis of YSRCP leader Panuganti Chaitaitaya. Speaking on this occasion, he said the government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed for the welfare of poor. He urged the handicapped and poor to avail benefits of welfare schemes. Later, he distributed tri-cycles.

