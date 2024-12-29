Gunvatta yatra to build awareness on NABL accreditation

Visakhapatnam: The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a constituent board of Quality Council of India (QCI) organised a ‘Gunvatta yatra’ for creating awareness about NABL accreditation and its benefits.

The yatra was held with the support of the department of civil engineering, Andhra University.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of Andhra University G. Sasibhushana Rao emphasised the importance of accreditation and elaborated about the NABL attestation, technical competence of laboratories.

Director of Centre for Industrial and Scientific Consultancy and in-charge head of the department of civil engineering, AUCE CNV Satyanarayana Reddy reiterated that accreditation is voluntary.

However, to demonstrate the competence of laboratories to international standards, it is imperative that laboratories, including government, private and academic, obtain and maintain NABL accreditation for better acceptance. Director of NABL Srikanth R explained that NABL has a regional office in Bengaluru to support and provide outreach about accreditation.

The director further explained about the QCI and its boards, divisions, NABL accreditation process and its advantages.

Assistant Director, NABL explained with regard to the steps and procedure to apply for NABL accreditation and information on other recognition schemes of NABL.