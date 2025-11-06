Guv conferred honorary doctorate

Vijayawada: The Karnataka State Law University conferred the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws on Governor S Abdul Nazeer during the 7th Convocation held at the Farmer’s Knowledge Centre, University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad, Karnataka on Wednesday.

The Honorary Degree of Doctor of Laws was presented to Abdul Nazeer by Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of the Karnataka State Law University.

Dr HK Patil, Minister for Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs & Legislation and Pro-Chancellor of the University was the guest of honour at the Convocation conducted by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr C Basavaraju. Chief Guest Dr Justice Shivaraj V Pail, former Judge, Supreme Court of India and chairman of Karnataka State Border and River Protection Commission, delivered the Convocation address.

Governor Abdul Nazeer thanked the Karnataka State Law University for the honour of Degree of Doctor of Laws bestowed on him.