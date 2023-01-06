Guv inaugurates Sri Balaji Medical College in Tirupati

Tirupati: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday inaugurated a new medical college, a guest house and laid foundation stone for the digital library during his visit to the pilgrim city.

While inaugurating Sri Balaji Medical College, hospital and research institute near Airport in Renigunta, the Governor welcomed all the first year MBBS students of 2022-23 academic year and said that the inauguration was not only a step forward in the field of medical education, but also a major boost to the entire region of Tirupati, Renigunta, Srikalahasti and Rayalaseema in providing essential healthcare facilities. The people in this region will now have access to high-end medical care facilities, he felt.

"I am glad to know that the Sairam Group of Institutions has joined hands with Sri Kanchi Kama Koti Trust, in taking the vision of providing health and education to the poor, lower middle class, and the middle-class people of the society," the Governor said. Sri Balaji Medical College, Hospital & Research Institute has started its academic activities now with an intake of 150 MBBS students for this academic year.

Minister for Health Vidadala Rajani said the government has taken up a mammoth task of bringing in 17 new government medical colleges with Rs 8,500 crore out of which five colleges will be inaugurated this year itself which will increase 750 more seats to the present 2,300 seats.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister RK Roja, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, Chairman of Sairam group of institutions Sai Prakash Leo Muthu, CEO of the College Dr Tirupati Panigrahi, Governor Secretary RP Sisodia, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and others took part.

At a programme held in SV Medical College (SVMC), the Governor inaugurated the Alumni guest house and laid the foundation stone for a digital library to be set up by the Alumni Association. Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the activities undertaken by the members of SVMC Alumni Association led by its president Dr R Ramesh Babu for successfully organising several conferences on different super specialities.

He recalled that the contributions of the Association were acknowledged by many including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The future academic activities and endeavours of the SV Medical Colleges Alumni Association should benefit the practicing doctors, medical fraternity and medical students across the country.

MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, SVMC Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan and others were present on the occasion.