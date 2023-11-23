Live
Guv to participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra tomorrow
Guntur: Governor S Abdul Nazeer will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme to be held at Challavaripalem village in Guntur West mandal on November 24.
District collector M Venugopal Reddy conducted a meeting with the officials at the collectorate here on Wednesday and reviewed the arrangements. Speaking on the occasion, he said the governor will inaugurate the campaign vehicle on the Central government schemes.
