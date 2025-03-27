  • Menu
GVK Int’l CBSE Girls School in Nellore

GVK Int'l CBSE Girls School in Nellore
Nellore: Dr GVK Reddy International CBSE Girls School, built with Rs 25 crore, will provide quality education with low fees and with international standards.

Kastura Devi Vidyalaya Committee secretary Dodla Seshareddy said the school has international standards, laboratory, robotics, computers, science and mathematics labs, and world-class sport facilities. Also, entrepreneurship coaching will be given to students in the school.

Kastura Devi Vidyalaya Committee EC Members PV Prasanna Kumar Reddy, Adishesha Reddy, Ramasekhar and GVK School ED Usha Reddy and others were present.

