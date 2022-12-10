GVL assures Centre's funds for new Mirchi Yard

Guntur: Rajya Sabha member and National Chilli Task Force Committee chairman G V L Narasimha Rao has assured that he will bring funds from the Centre for the construction of new Mirchi Yard on 250 acres of land near Guntur city soon.

He inaugurated the Chillies Exporters Association of India office at Guntur Mirchi Yard in Guntur city on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said taking future needs of the farmers and traders in the mirchi yard into consideration, there was a need to provide better facilities in the new Mirchi Yard to be constructed soon. He said the Centre was extending cooperation for the development of market yards in a big way to get better prices to the farmers and added that exporters will visit Guntur Mirchi Yard for purchasing red chillies.

He urged the officials to meet him in New Delhi with the proposals for the development of mirchi yard.

Yard chairman Chandragiri Yesuratnam, secretary Venkateswara Reddy, Chillies Exporters Association president V Sambasiva Rao and general secretary Thota Rama Krishna were present.