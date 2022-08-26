GVL invites PM to Vizag to inaugurate various projects

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his office on Thursday and requested him to visit Visakhapatnam to launch central projects in Visakhapatnam. The MP requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a trip to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several prestigious national developmental and infrastructure projects. MP GVL Narasimha Rao mentioned several central government projects nearing completion in Visakhapatnam. They include expansion and modernisation project of HPCL Visakh Refinery to the tune of Rs.26,000 crore, first phase of modern, green new campus of IIM-Visakhapatnam and cruise terminal in Visakhapatnam Port Authority, etc., A letter listing the projects nearing completion was submitted to the Prime Minister. Further, the MP requested the Prime Minister to lay foundation stone for projects sanctioned by Central government in Visakhapatnam such as the new office complex of the sanctioned South Coast Rail Zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam; Rs.400 crore Visakhapatnam railway station modernisation project; 400-bedded speciality ESI Hospital and modern mega fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam. Projects and developments in Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and other defence establishments in Visakhapatnam can be included as part of the PM's visit, MP GVL informed. GVL opined that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Visakhapatnam will bring spotlight on these major developmental projects and help people understand that these projects are initiatives of the central government.